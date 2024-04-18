Punjab launches ‘Himat’ and ‘Nihgaban’ cards for special persons

LAHORE: The Punjab government, on the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has introduced the ‘Himat’ card for special persons and the ‘Nihgaban’ card through the Baitul Mal department. The announcement came during a meeting focused on Social Welfare and Baitul Mal initiatives chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz on Thursday.

The meeting emphasized the importance of compiling accurate data on special persons to better cater to their needs. As part of the new initiatives, ‘Himat’ and ‘Nihgaban’ cards will be issued to special individuals, offering various benefits and services.

Special persons will also have access to a loan scheme ranging from 1 to 2 lakh rupees to promote financial independence. Additionally, plans were approved to establish a Violence Against Women Center (VAWC) in each division to combat gender-based violence.

The meeting further discussed the establishment of Skills Development Centers in major cities like Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad. The proposal to audit NGOs dedicated to special persons’ welfare was also reviewed to ensure transparency and efficiency.

In a significant move towards inclusivity, the Punjab government mandated the inclusion of ramps and accessible bathrooms for disabled individuals in all new government buildings. This decision underscores the government’s commitment to improving accessibility and inclusiveness.

Furthermore, considering recommendations from the Women Protection Authority Task Force, the government is exploring the establishment of drug rehabilitation centers in each division. The meeting also approved the digitalization of the Social Welfare and Finance Department to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.