Gandapur vows to implement new roti price in KP

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said he would get the new roti price implemented across KP province, vowing he would leave his office if fails to do so.

Talking to media persons outside a court, the KP chief minister said another test of PDM2 was being conducted.

“The nation cannot afford any more experiments. The result of PDM-1 was in front of everyone. Where did this country go? Don’t push the country into darkness anymore,” he said.

“Everyone knows what the caretaker government did with the country?” he said and advised the powers to be to adopt policies based on prudence and sagacity. “Think of the country.

“Don’t conduct more experiments including the London plan. People are crying over inflation, think about them,” he added.

The KP chief minister said, “We introduced health card in Punjab too but you wrapped up that project. We have reduced roti prices and I will get it implemented. If I fail to do so, I will leave the chief minister office,” he expressed his resolve.

Gandapur criticised the Punjab government and said performance of Maryam Nawaz’s government could be seen on Tiktok. He said he had no objection if any deal was made for the welfare of the masses.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad conducted hearing of a case pertaining to ransacking and violence at the Judicial Complex against PTI leaders and others. Judge Tahir Abbas Supra of the anti-terrorism court heard the case.

The anti-terrorism court extended the pre-arrest bail of CM Gandapur and others till April 27.