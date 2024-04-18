‘A different agenda’ in Vietnam: Ali Azmat joins Moin Khan on his latest excursion to win hearts and minds

LAHORE – In 2011 Moin Khan, challenging himself to promote a positive image of Pakistan, embarked on a unique mission. Frustrated by the predominantly negative media portrayal of his country, he rode his motorcycle from San Francisco to Lahore, emphasizing to everyone he encountered, that Pakistan is more than just terrorism and oppression.

Covering a staggering 25,000 miles, his journey spanned across the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, and Iran.

Fast forward 13 years, and he is still at it; trying to win hearts and change minds. In this time he has taken multiple groups of foreigners across Pakistan, travelling on bikes, taking in the beauty of the country’s northern areas.

Unfortunately, following the Covid pandemic and problems related to security and political stability in Pakistan, he is now taking ‘A different Agenda’ global, to places like Africa and the far east.

His latest trip comprised of 12 people, including renowned musician Ali Azmat, former front man of perhaps the greatest Rock Band Pakistan has produced, Junoon.

“Biking across any foreign country, not just Vietnam, can seem like a daunting, strenuous and sometimes dangerous task but one of the members on this trip, Margaret, is 70 years old and he completed 2000 miles on her bike with us”, said Moin Khan while speaking with Pakistan Today.

The trip ended in Hanoi on the 10th of April.