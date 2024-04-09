Xi, Lavrov discuss emerging challenges, opportunities

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing and asked Lavrov to convey sincere greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Xi said China and Russia have embarked on a new path of harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation between major countries and neighbors, which has benefited the two countries and their peoples and contributed wisdom and strength to international fairness and justice.

“President Putin and I have agreed to continue to maintain close exchanges to ensure the smooth and steady development of China-Russia relations. The two sides should take the opportunity of celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the China-Russia Years of Culture to fully implement the important consensus reached by President Putin and me,” he said.

Xi stressed that China supports the Russian people in following a development path that suits their national conditions, and supports Russia in combating terrorism and maintaining social security and stability.

China always attaches great importance to the development of China-Russia relations, and stands ready to strengthen bilateral communication with Russia and enhance multilateral strategic coordination in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Xi said.

He added that the two countries will show more responsibility, unite countries in the Global South in the spirit of equality, openness, transparency and inclusiveness, promote the reform of the global governance system, and vigorously lead the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Lavrov conveyed President Putin’s cordial greetings and good wishes to President Xi. Lavrov said that under the strong leadership of President Xi, China has made achievements that have attracted global attention and provided important opportunities for other countries to achieve common development, which Russia deeply admires.

Lavrov said the priority of Russia’s foreign policy is to comprehensively consolidate and upgrade relations with China, and the smooth reelection of President Putin guarantees the continuity of Russia-China relations.

He added that Russia is willing to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen bilateral and multilateral coordination, and work with other countries of the Global South to strengthen solidarity and cooperation in order to contribute to creating a more fair and just international order.