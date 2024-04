The police force in Karachi has failed to do the basic job of keeping citizens safe. This year alone, 44 lives have been lost to street crimes. Last year, 90,000 cases of street crimes were reported; 246 cases per day. The rich have private security guards, while the powerful have police guards. It is the common man who has been left at the mercy of outlaws. The present wave of street crimes in Karachi is a manifestation of years of neglect.

SAAD ALI

KARACHI