Mobile phone prices slashed in Pakistan ahead of Eid festivities

ISLAMABAD: Amid sales targets challenges and appreciation in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, all the local and foreign mobile phone manufacturers in Pakistan have slashed the prices of over 20 mobile phone models ahead of Eid, ranging from Rs400 to a maximum of Rs10,000.

All Pakistan Mobile Phone Association have confirmed that all manufacturing companies significantly reduced the prices of not only push-button phones but also smartphones.

According to experts, the sales targets of the mobile phone companies are not being met due to which the prices are being reduced significantly.

Moreover, while the number of mobile phones being manufactured locally giving challenges to global companies resultantly international companies were bringing down the prices.

The representatives of the mobile phone companies have confirmed that efforts are being made to stabilize the mobile phone industry in the Pakistani market by significantly reducing the rates.

Earlier, the office bearers of the Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturing Association (PMPMA) claimed that even the iPhone was ready to come to Pakistan but was reluctant due to inconsistent government policies.

According to the Engineering Development Board (EDB), lack of policy directives and coordination between various govt departments and ministries were key hurdles to growth in mobile phone manufacturing in Pakistan.

The decision to lower prices has been attributed to a combination of factors, including the optimistic economic outlook and a drive to meet sales targets amid heightened production levels.

Spokespersons representing various companies emphasized that the recent price adjustments are aimed at bringing stability to the phone industry in Pakistan.

While the precise list of smartphones benefiting from price cuts is yet to be officially disclosed, it is anticipated that the move will provide consumers with increased accessibility to cutting-edge technology at more affordable rates.

This development will boost the mobile phone market and potentially stimulate higher consumer spending in the sector. Meanwhile, Samsung mobile phone prices provided a huge relief to inflation-hit people as phone rates dropped by up to 15 percent amid the appreciation of local currency against the dollar. It’s the best time for people who are looking to upgrade their phones. Smartphone that was priced at Rs20,000 is now available for Rs17,000.

In Pakistan, Samsung holds big share in Android market as the company is one of the largest manufacturers of Android devices, competing with Chinese players.

iPhone 13 continues to remain in market despite the arrival of new models. The phone launched in 2021 is still worth buying for many as it supports some of the key features and performance. The build quality of Apple device is still better than new Android devices.

Apple iPhone 13 and its pro models is receiving software updates, which can help it work efficiently. If you’re planning to buy older iPhone, make sure to check its physical condition, battery health, and compatibility.