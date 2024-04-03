English dominance

I am writing to highlight the pro­found impact of the English lan­guage on socio-economic dis­parities in Pakistan. Despite the nation’s linguistic diversity, Eng­lish reigns supreme as a symbol of privilege and opportunity. Orig­inating as the language of colonial rulers, English has entrenched it­self as a prerequisite for success in higher education, judiciary, major industries, and governmental and private sectors, perpetuating the socio-economic divide.

In Pakistan’s post-colonial land­scape, English serves as a potent political and economic tool wield­ed by the privileged elite to main­tain dominance. The elite’s control over quality education perpetuates a cycle of exclusion. Access to pri­vate English-medium schools fa­cilitates inclusion into influential circles, while those lacking profi­ciency in English face marginalisa­tion and are denied broader oppor­tunities for advancement.

Recognising the paramount im­portance of English, middle-class parents aspire to enrol their chil­dren in English-medium schools, viewing proficiency in the lan­guage as a pathway to a brighter future. Schools play a pivotal role in shaping societal norms and val­ues, with the adoption of English as the medium of instruction ce­menting its status as a cultural capital. As Pakistan grapples with the dominance of English, educa­tors and policymakers must criti­cally assess its value and implica­tions, ensuring equitable access to quality English education to prevent it from becoming a barri­er to social inclusion and equita­ble opportunities.

TALHA HYDER

KARACHI