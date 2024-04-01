KP govt rejects caretaker govt’s claim of leaving Rs100bn in treasury

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday rejected the caretaker government’s claim of leaving Rs100 billion in the treasury.

According to the government, there were only Rs17 billion in the treasury. Adviser to the Chief Minister on Finance Muzzammil Aslam, in a reaction to a statement by former caretaker Finance Minister Musharaf Rasool Bangash, said that the former caretaker finance minister should tell where the Rs100bn were on February 28.

“Money comes from the federation at the end of the month, which goes into salaries and pensions on the 1st,” he said. “There was not even Rs100 in the treasury before the salaries were released. The former caretaker finance minister himself is saying that there were Rs2 billion in one account and Rs15 in another.”

Aslam said that the entire year’s profit of the Bank of Khyber is Rs3.5 billion, so how can the caretaker government say that the Bank of Khyber gave Rs7.5 billion to the government?

“The Bank of Khyber has only granted Rs1.1 billion,” he said. “The caretaker government’s calculations are wrong and they have become controversial. The caretaker government should tell how much money they brought from the federation in terms of profit on electricity and FATA funds. They should also explain how much outstanding dues of the province have been paid. Why was the health card closed? How many projects were started for the welfare of the people.

According to the adviser to the chief minister, the newly elected government has released Rs5 billion for the health card, Rs10 billion for the Ramazan package, and Rs3 billion for the police.

“The infrastructure development cess imposed by the caretaker government has not yet started generating revenue,” he said. “The parties have obtained stay order from court on the infrastructure development cess. The cabinet is now reimposing it.”