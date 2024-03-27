NATIONAL

Ahad Cheema foregoes fee waiver in letter to governor, accuses Principal of offering ‘quiet relief’

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema has decided to forego the school fee waiver he received courtesy the intervention of Governor Punjab after the Principal of Aitchison College refused his request.

In a letter dated 26th March 2024, Cheema writes to Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman to state that him and his family have received ‘mockery, slur and vilification’, due to the entire episode related.

 

Ahad Cheema’s letter to Governor Punjab

 

And therefore, under these circumstances he does not want to avail this facility. “However rightful he may be and just and fair the policy may be”, he adds.

He calls the Principal’s refusal unheard of and termed his attituded towards the matter “brazen and high-headed”.

In the letter he also accused Principal Michael A. Thomson of offering him “individual relief on the quiet side” via some ‘respectable people’. “We refused to take the under-the-table-deal”, he added.

Cheema ends his letter by encouraging the Governor to keep the policy in place so that it helps other parents and children.

