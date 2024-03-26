Just a presumption that this was done to favor me: Ahad Cheema on Aitchison College fiasco

LAHORE – Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema has said that it just a presumption that Governor Punjab overruled the Principal of Aitchison College to waive off my sons’ school fee during leave of absence, as a specific favor to me.

“If you remove me from the equation then what is wrong with the Governor Punjab’s order”, he asked while speaking to Shahzeb Khanzada on his talkshow last night on Geo News.

“This new policy is for everyone to utilize”, he said.

Responding to his statement, Khanzada questioned that if one is to take you out of this matter, then why would Governor Punjab go out the way to lock horns with the Principal of the school for the case of just two students?

“Governor Punjab has done this specifically for you”, Khanzada added.

To this, Ahad Cheema replied, “This is just a presumption”.

Watch the full exchange here:

