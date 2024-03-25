Iranian envoy lauds Pakistan Navy for rescuing Iranian fishermen

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam on Monday lauded Pakistan Navy for safely rescuing eight Iranian fishermen form an Iranian fishing boat caught in an uncontrollable fire in the open sea.

“I would like to wholeheartedly appreciate Pakistan Navy for responding actively and conscientiously to the distress call of assistance form an Iranian fishing boat caught in an uncontrollable fire in the open sea and safely rescuing 8 Iranian fishermen,” he said in an official handout.

“Iran and Pakistan have a close mutual support and cooperation in the Rescue and humanitarian assistance operations at the International waters done by due vigilance and professionalism this time by Pakistan Navy. Iran and Pakistan have always remained committed to stand by each other in hard times during the history of the two brotherly countries,” he concluded.