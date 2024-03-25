Xi meets Nauruan President, Dominican premier

— China-Nauru ties open a new chapter in history: Xi

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held separate meetings with visiting Nauruan President David Adeang and Dominican premier Roosevelt Skerrit here.

Nauru’s political decision to adhere to the one-China principle and restore diplomatic ties with China in January is a move that conforms to the trend of history and the times, Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting Nauruan President David Adeang.

Xi said China-Nauru relations have opened a new chapter in history, and China is ready to work with Nauru to create a better future of China-Nauru relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples. Friendship, whenever it is started, will have a bright future. Cooperation, whatever its size, will be productive as long as it is sincere, Xi said, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Experts said that China’s relationship with Nauru, which is based on mutual respect and support, is likely to serve as a model for the Pacific Island Countries (PICs). Moreover, the reason why the PICs have preferred deepening their relationship with China is that, unlike the West, China’s approach is characterized by long-term commitment, equality, and genuine support for their development, rather than driven by geopolitical competition.

Xi said China welcomes Nauru as another country to sign the Belt and Road cooperation document with China.

He said China is ready to expand practical cooperation with Nauru in trade, investment and infrastructure construction, and provide assistance to Nauru for its independent and sustainable development without political strings attached.

Adeang said that Nauru highly appreciates China’s consistent adherence to the principle of equality among all countries, and is willing to abide by the one-China principle, continuously deepen cooperation with China, take the resumption of diplomatic relations between Nauru and China as an important opportunity, observe mutual respect with China, enhance understanding, strengthen personnel exchanges and cooperation in various fields, learn from China’s experience, and develop a fruitful and mutually beneficial partnership.

The two sides signed various documents on cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative and in the fields of economy and agriculture.

This is the first visit by a Nauruan president after the two countries resumed diplomatic ties in January 2024.

“China’s support and attention to these countries has been long-standing and unwavering,” Ning Tuanhui, an assistant research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Monday. “In contrast, countries like the US have only recently begun to prioritize their engagement with the PICs, primarily as part of their geopolitical scheme to counter China,” Ning said.

In addition, China has adhered to the principle of equality among nations, regardless of their size. The majority of these island countries are small in terms of landmass and population, making them easily overlooked in the international arena. But China has always treated them with respect and equality, which has earned wide recognition from the PICs, Ning noted.

Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Center of East China Normal University, said that the biggest difference is that China fully respects their sovereignty and historical traditions.

“It means not imposing our own political, economic, or social preferences, models, or frameworks on these countries. This is particularly crucial because Western countries often operate under a Eurocentric mind-set, believing that their institutions and practices are superior and must be imposed on the PICs. This lack of respect can lead to serious cultural and societal clashes,” Chen told the Global Times on Monday.

China believes that providing tangible benefits to the local population is paramount. Within the framework of South-South cooperation, China has provided substantial assistance in areas such as infrastructure and public welfare. Many PICs have benefited from improved infrastructure and essential services like healthcare, particularly through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative.

A case in point is Nauru’s largest harbor currently being constructed by Chinese companies. With parts of the project finished, oil tankers can now directly dock to unload oil there, opening a new chapter for the country.

The five-year project has also brought cutting-edge technologies and job opportunities to the island country, promoting the local economy by expanding its connectivity with the rest of the world.

Xi meets Dominican PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit in Beijing on Monday.

Noting that Dominica is an important country in the Caribbean, as well as a trustworthy good friend and partner to China in the region, Xi said the two countries have respected each other and treated each other as equals since the establishment of diplomatic ties 20 years ago.

With increasing political mutual trust, vigorous exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and with the deepening friendship between the two peoples, China-Dominica relations have become a good example of South-South cooperation, he added.

China highly appreciates Dominica’s steadfast friendship, Xi said. China is willing to work with Dominica to synergize development strategies and turn the friendly relations into a driving force for win-win cooperation to achieve more results and deliver more benefits for the two peoples, he said.

Xi stressed that the key to the sound development of China-Dominica relations lies in a high level of political mutual trust, as well as in mutual understanding and support on issues involving each other’s core interests and major concerns. China firmly supports the people of Dominica in following a development path suited to their national conditions, and stands ready to bolster friendly exchanges and strengthen the sharing of experience on governance, he added.

China welcomes the Dominican side to board the “express train” of Chinese modernization to expand bilateral cooperation in fields such as trade and the economy, infrastructure construction, agriculture and health care, Xi said, noting that China will continue to provide assistance within its capacity for Dominica’s economic and social development.

China is willing to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges with the Dominican side, welcomes more Dominican students to study in China, and will continue to provide scholarships and training programs, Xi said.

He noted that the two sides should work together to develop the Confucius Classroom at the Dominica State College, and explore more cooperation on vocational and technical training in Dominica.

China advocates an equal, orderly, multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, and it holds that all countries, big or small, are equal in the international community, Xi said.

Stressing that China attaches importance to the issues of Small Island Developing States related to climate change, Xi said that China supports Dominica in playing an active role in international and regional affairs, and stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Dominican side, deepen South-South cooperation, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and advance the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity.

China attaches great importance to its relations with Caribbean countries, Xi noted, saying that China appreciates Dominica’s important role in promoting China-Caribbean cooperation during the latter’s rotating chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and that China will continue to support countries in the Caribbean to improve their prosperity, development and people’s well-being.

For his part, Skerrit said that he made the right decision to establish diplomatic relations with China 20 years ago, and that he was glad to visit China again on the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Noting that China has not only made great achievements in poverty alleviation and development, but also contributes significantly to the peace and development of Dominica, other Latin American countries and the world at large, Skerrit said that China’s support and cooperation has helped Dominica to safeguard its independence and development.

Skerrit commended the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity and a series of global initiatives proposed by China, saying that they are crucial to improving solidarity and cooperation, and to the joint promotion of development and prosperity in today’s world.

Dominica abides firmly by the one-China principle and opposes any interference in China’s internal affairs, he said.

He expressed Dominica’s willingness to be China’s all-weather strategic partner, and to continue playing a positive role in promoting relations between Caribbean countries and China.

Skerrit added that the country also expects closer communication and coordination on international affairs with China in order to safeguard international fairness and justice, and to make positive contributions to the promotion of world peace and development.