Gandapur reaffirms struggle for justice as PA adopts resolution on Pakistan Day

PESHAWAR/LAHORE: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday reaffirmed on Pakistan Day that it is a collective duty to take the country out of crises and take it on the path of development while a resolution was submitted in the Punjab Assembly to reiterate commitment to the objectives of the creation of Pakistan.

In a special message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, Ali Amin Gandapur stated that the establishment of Pakistan is undoubtedly the result of the long struggle, tireless work and great sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

“We will continue to fight for justice, equality, transparency and the rule of law in the country”, he reiterated, adding that “today we pay homage to the day and night struggle of our ancestors and their sacrifices for the establishment of the dear country.”

Gandapur further said that Pakistan Day binds the entire to play role for the survival, security and stability of our country.

He continued to say that there is a need to play a role in making Pakistan a great and truly Islamic welfare state, our forefathers made the establishment of Pakistan possible through mutual agreement and unity.

Resolution in Punjab Assembly on ‘Pakistan Day’

On the other hand, a resolution was submitted in the Punjab Assembly on the occasion of ‘Pakistan Day’ i.e. March 23.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Hina Parvez Butt, which said that this House reiterates its commitment on ‘Pakistan Day’ to run the country in accordance with the principles laid down in the light of the objectives envisaged for the creation of Pakistan.

The resolution stated that the two-nation ideology will be implemented in the true sense. There is an urgent need to raise the awareness of the two-nation ideology among the young generation.

The text of the resolution added that today is reminding us that we have to collectively promote those concepts and traditions in Pakistan that will raise the people of Pakistan as a free and independent nation in the world.

In the text of the resolution, it was said that the federal government, provincial governments and all institutions have to set their goals to achieve the original goals and objectives of the establishment of Pakistan. Everyone has to put aside all their differences and be united for the development and prosperity of the country.