CM KP directs amendments in relevant law to ensure protection of women’s rights in inheritance

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the authorities concerned for necessary amendments in the relevant law in order to ensure protection of women’s rights in inheritance.

Chairing a meeting of the Board of Revenue, he also directed for pragmatic steps for completing phase-I of the ongoing land record computerization project by June 2024 and phase-II by December 2024.

He said that deployment of required necessary staff at districts level should also be ensured well before the process of land record computerization is completed.

Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Abbasi, Senior Member Board Revenue Ikramullah Khan,

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Authorities concerned briefed the participants about administrative affairs, reform initiatives, revenue collection, development projects and other related matters of the department.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said that it was imperative to introduce reforms in the board of revenue for improving public service delivery, and directed the authorities concerned to initiate home work on necessary amendments in the legal framework of the department.

