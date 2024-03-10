Gallup survey finds overwhelming majority of educated youth voted for PTI

ISLAMABAD: The fresh exit poll survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan on Sunday revealed that an overwhelming majority of the country’s educated youth voted for the PTI in the general elections held on February 8.

The survey disclosed that on the other hand, those illiterate and less educated people preferred to vote for the PML-N and the PPP.

As per the survey results, 41 percent of PTI voters were those, who were either matriculate or post-matriculate and were aged between 18 and 24 years.

While the results show, only 21 percent of the youth, with the same educational background, voted for the PML-N.

It has also been revealed that 35 percent of graduates and post-graduates were those who cast their votes in favour of the PTI, while 15 percent voted for the PML-N and 10 percent for the PPP.

On the other hand, those illiterate are more supportive of the PML-N and the PPP as 29 percent of people belonging to this background voted for the PML-N while 23 percent in favour of the PPP.

Contrary to that, the PTI has managed to secure the support of 21 per cent of such people.

The survey shows that 31 per cent of those with their education up to middle voted for the PML-N; 26 per cent for the PTI and 15 per cent for the PPP.