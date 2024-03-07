CTD, police foil ‘terror attack’ on Adiala jail

Three terrorists nicked with explosives and jail map

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police on Thursday claimed to have foiled an attempt to attack Adiala jail and arrested three terrorists with explosives and the jail map.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, CTD personnel and police conducted a joint operation and arrested three terrorists with sophisticated weapons including explosives, Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and a map of the prison.

The law enforcers conducted IBO after they received information about the presence of the terrorists in the area, he said.

The arrested terrorists belonged to Afghanistan and wanted to conduct terror activities in the area, the CPO said and informed that police and law enforcement agencies were conducting search operation in adjoining area of Adiala jail.

Later, the arrested terrorists were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation. It is pertinent to mention here that Central Jail Rawalpindi is currently overcrowded, housing prisoners twice its capacity. Adiala Jail has a capacity of 2200 prisoners while currently there are more than 7,000 prisoners present inside the jail.

Notably, former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, along with the former foreign minister and former CM Punjab, are also currently incarcerated in the Adiala jail.