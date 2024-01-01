Eight terrorists killed, soldier martyred in three incidents: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Eight terrorists were killed in two incidents of fire exchange occurred in Mashkai area of Balochistan’s Awaran district and in Batwar of Bajaur District while a soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in terrorists’ firing on the border post in Spinwam, North Waziristan, the military media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), five terrorists were sent to hell in the general Mashkai area of Balochistan’s Awaran district. According to the ISPR, security forces conducted the IBO on the night of Dec 30 and Dec 31 over the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, five terrorists were sent to hell,” it said.

The terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered, the ISPR said, adding that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

“The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement concluded.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government last year.

In another fire exchange, three terrorists were killed by the security forces on Sunday who were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, in the general area Batwar of Bajaur District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said that their movement was picked up by the security forces in the general area Batwar and in the ensuing exchange of fire all three terrorists were killed.

“Three terrorists killed while infiltrating Pak-Afghan border and weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them”, the ISPR.

Meanwhile, a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while valiantly thwarting terrorists’ firing attempt on the border post in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan District, KP.

According to the ISPR, the martyred soldier was identified as Naik Abdul Rauf (age: 31 years, resident of: District Rahim Yar Khan). It added that on the night of December 30 and 31, terrorists from inside Afghanistan, opened fire on a Pakistani Border Post in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan.

The Army troops responded in a befitting manner causing considerable losses to the terrorists. “Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.