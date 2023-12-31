The blood lettings continue

There seems to be strange stalemates in Ukraine as well as Gza, as the invading forces, respectively Russia and Israel, seem to have bogged down in the face of resistance from a smaller force. However, the big difference is that Ukraine is fighting with a comparable army, and recently conducted something almost unthinkable for the Gazans, a counteroffensive. That has failed, and Russia launched one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine, killing 31. Israel carried on as before, carrying on with the artillery and air strikes intended to pound Gaza into rubble. The strikes left 180 dead, taking the death toll to 21,500. However, the Israeli ground forces did not speed up their progress, giving rise to speculations that the war is being prolonged by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netantahu, who seems to be using his position as a wartime PM to avoid the legal processes which would otherwise unfold about him to bring him to book for the corruption charges he has now spent years avoiding.

In the same way perhaps, Russian President Vladimir Putin is using the Ukraine war in the upcoming election next March, to drum up support. However, Ukraine’s allies stand as firmly behind it as they do behind Israel. One result, probably unforeseen, is that the allies, including the USA, now have to balance out which ally needs more support. Ukraine may seen in greater danger from Russia, than Israel from Gaza, but the Zionists are stronger in Western capitals than Ukrainian nationalists. The problem for the USA and its allies will be to maintain support for both conflicts. The US public seems less than impressed by alleged Russian atrocities on Ukrainians than by the images of dead and wounded Palestinian children.

There is a very real danger of the Western powers failing to bring about a ceasefire in either conflict. Both threaten the world. Because of the Ukraine conflict, Europe has access to Russian gas blocked, and the world to both Russian and Ukrainian wheat. The Red Sea is vulnerable to Houthi attacks from Yemen, with the result that shipping which normally use the SXuez Canal and the Red Sea and now having to use the Cape of Good Hope. Both conflicts must be stopped, because they are bad for the whole world, not just the poor unfortunates who are being killed.