Protests loom as GB public bemoans hike in price of subsidized wheat

Awami Action Committee rejects increase in wheat price, saying govt bound to provide subsidies

GILGIT: An alliance of social, political, and religious groups in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Sunday threatened to launch protest demonstrations against the government’s decision to increase the price of subsidized wheat, urging the government to revisit the decision.

Yesterday, GB Chief Minister Gulber Khan said they were being constantly asked by the federal government to increase wheat prices.

“After taking the stakeholders into confidence, we decided to raise the price of wheat from Rs21 to Rs36 per kg,” he said at a press conference in Gilgit. “The wheat quota has also been increased and every member of the family will [now] get 7 kg of wheat instead of 4 kg,” the CM said.

Islamabad would supply 75 percent Pakistani wheat and 25 percent Ukrainian wheat to the region, Khan added.

The move has prompted a strong reaction from the Awami Action Committee (AAC), an alliance of regional, political and religious parties, as well as the civil society, social welfare organizations and rights bodies.

The Awami Action Committee will be on roads with the public against the decision and this time we will not only fight for wheat, but we will also fight for all rights of Gilgit-Baltistan, Najaf Ali, the AAC chairman for Baltistan, declared on Sunday.

He said the AAC completely reject the government’s decision to increase the wheat prices, saying the Gilgit-Baltistan is a disputed region and the onus is on the government to provide subsidies on 28 things (wheat, salt, sugar, petrol and others) due to its territorial dispute.

In the 1970s, former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had introduced wheat subsidy for Gilgit-Baltistan because of the region’s high poverty index, lack of industry and insignificant agricultural land. But the regional government this week increased the price of wheat from Rs21 to Rs36 per kilogram, with the specified rate translating to Rs3,600 per 100kg bag of wheat.

Israruddin Israr, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s (HRCP) coordinator for Gilgit-Baltistan, urged the regional government to revisit its decision, noting that the local populace was facing unemployment and a lack of basic necessities.

“Gilgit-Baltistan is a far-flung area. There is no wheat production and the road condition is also very poor. That’s why subsidy was given to transport wheat from Islamabad to GB because the transportation cost is very high,” Israr told Arab News.

“As a result of the decision taken by the GB government, people will certainly go toward protest. So, the government needs to reconsider its decision.”

GB has long been facing a shortage of wheat, while a surge in global prices resulted in an increase in wheat prices in Pakistan that has forced Islamabad to reduce the regional wheat quota to 1.2 million wheat bags from 1.7 million a year.

Comment on the issue, GB Food Minister Ghulam Muhammad said the regional government had tried to “minimize the burden” on the masses.

“There was a huge budget shortfall in GB after an increase in wheat prices in the country and that’s why the GB government is compelled to increase the prices,” he explained.

“Initially, the [federal] government proposed to increase the wheat price from Rs2,100 to Rs 5,200 per 100kg bag. However, we set the wheat price per bag at Rs3,600 instead of Rs5,200.”