Political momentum builds as filing of nominations concludes

ISLAMABAD: The nomination paper submissions for the elections-2024 ended on Sunday, leading to heightened political activity in both major and smaller cities.

The conclusion of the nomination paper submissions has triggered increased political fervor in provincial capitals like Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta, as well as in smaller cities.

The ECP provided political parties with a five-day timeframe for filing nomination papers for the upcoming general elections.

On Friday the electoral body extended the deadline for filing nomination papers by two days until Sunday, in response to appeals from various political parties requesting an extension in submission deadline.

Once the deadline ends, the ECP is set to conduct scrutiny of the nomination papers from Monday and continue it till Dec 30 as per the commission’s updated schedule.

Over 167 candidates from three constituencies in Islamabad have submitted their nomination papers as the deadline for the 2024 general elections has ended.

On the final day, around 17 nomination papers were submitted for three constituencies in Islamabad. Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Shoaib Shaheen, Amir Mughal, Mustafain Kazmi and Babar Awan, along with Sardar Masroof, personally submitted their forms to enter the election race in these constituencies.

PML-N’s Tarim Fazl Chaudhry, Pir Adil Gillani, former mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Zeeshan Naqvi,Ch Rifat Jared also submitted nomination papers. Transgender Nayab Ali, Minority candidate Samoa Younus also submitted nomination papers for Islamabad constituency.

Noor Awan from the Muslim League (N), and Umar Awan from the People’s Party have submitted papers. This brings the total number of submitted papers to 167 from three constituencies in Islamabad.

Candidates from the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM), Awami National Party (ANP), and Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) have also filed their papers in Islamabad.

Today, the Election Commission will unveil the list of candidates, marking the commencement of candidate scrutiny from December 25 to December 30.

The deadline for filing appeals against the RO’s decisions on accepting or rejecting nomination papers is January 3, and the appellate tribunal is expected to decide on the appeals by January 10. The revised list of candidates will be published on Jan 11 and the last date for withdrawing one’s candidature is Jan 12.

Election symbols will be assigned to political parties on January 13, and the polls are scheduled for February 8, as per the ECP announcement.

Political stalwarts of KP file nomination papers

In Peshawar, political stalwarts of different political parties submitted nomination papers for national and provincial assembly Constituencies for the 2024 general election.

Veteran politician and former Federal Minister, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, and leader of Pakistan, Tahrik-e-Insaf Sher Afzal Marwat, have filed nomination papers for the National Assembly (NA 32) constituency in Peshawar.

According to the Election Commission KP Office, over 10 candidates filed nomination papers for the above constituency for the February 8 general election in 2024. Similarly, former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has filed nomination papers for NA 2, NA 3, and NA 4 Swat.

He also submitted nomination papers for PK-4 Swat. Similarly, 53 nomination papers were filed for women-reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Today is the last day to file nomination papers.

In Karachi, a total of 1,405 nomination papers were submitted for Karachi’s National and Sindh Assembly seats so far.

As per details, the aspiring candidates have filed 1072 nominations for 47 seats of Sindh Assembly from Karachi, while 333 nomination forms were submitted for 22 National Assembly seats from the city.

Moreover, over 400 nomination papers have been submitted for special seats, reserved for women and minorities, from Sindh.

PTI overcomes challenges in nominations filing

Amid the formidable challenges, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has achieved a significant milestone in the submission of nomination papers for the majority of its candidates set to participate in the upcoming general elections on February 8.

Among the notable party leaders who have successfully submitted their nomination papers are PTI founder Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zain Qureshi, Mehr Bano Qureshi, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Monis Elahi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, Taimur Malik, Sanam Javed and others.

Aliya Hamza Malik’s nomination papers have also been submitted. She is a PTI candidate and is in prison with Khadija Shah and others.

However, the path for all PTI candidates has been exceptionally challenging, despite the clear directives of the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Law enforcement agencies have allegedly exhibited questionable behaviour towards PTI candidates, as evident in numerous social media posts where candidates and their legal counsels exposed instances of lawlessness.

These posts included video clips depicting officials in civilian clothes and police uniforms attempting to snatch PTI candidates’ nomination papers.

Reports of abductions and arrests of PTI candidates and their legal representatives flooded social media platforms nationwide.

The circumstances faced by the nation’s largest political party and ECP officials across Punjab have become increasingly challenging due to the high-handedness of law enforcement agencies.

M Abdul Wadood Khan, the district election commissioner of Lahore, has filed a written complaint with the provincial election commissioner, Punjab.

He reported multiple complaints from returning officers in Lahore regarding interference by law enforcement agencies, especially the police department, in their official duties. Khan emphasised the urgency of addressing these complaints to avoid any hindrance in the ongoing election activities.

No one will be allowed to interrupt in ROs: PEC Punjab

Punjab’s Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab, Saeed Gul has said that no one would be allowed to interrupt in duties of returning officers.

Taking notice of snatching nomination papers and disrupting by police, the PEC Punjab made a telephonic contact with Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar.

Saeed Gul said that interruption in work of returning officers was not acceptable at all and Election Commission would provide level playing field to all political parties to ensure transparent elections.

He said that it was right of the candidates to submit nomination papers for taking part in elections.

If police stopped any candidate from submitting nomination papers, legal action would be taken against it, he warned.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Dr. Usman Anwar assured PEC Punjab of extending all cooperation in this connection.

He said that directives have been issues to all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) for cooperating with the candidates and they were with Election Commission for conducting transparent elections.

The IGP said that any police official found in illegal interference or interrupting election process would have to face the consequences.

Maryam Nawaz to contest from PP-80 Sargodha

In a strategic move, Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), submitted her nomination papers for contesting the upcoming elections from PP-80 Sargodha.

This announcement comes in addition to her earlier decision to contest from NA-120 Lahore and PP-165 Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz has already submitted her nomination papers for these constituencies, showcasing a simultaneous and dynamic approach in her electoral strategy.

The move to contest from PP-80 Sargodha indicates a strategic expansion of Maryam Nawaz’s electoral footprint, emphasizing the PML-N’s commitment to participating actively in various constituencies.

With the submission of nomination papers for multiple constituencies, Maryam Nawaz positions herself as a key player in the upcoming elections.

Bilawal Bhutto submits nomination from NA-127, Lahore

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to change his decision to contest the next general elections, scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024, from NA-128, Lahore after differences of opinion emerged within the party over his plan to contest the election from the constituency, it has been learnt on Sunday.

Credible sources said that it had been conveyed to Bilawal that NA-128 had never been a favourable constituency for the PPP; hence it would be better if he contested from NA-127, Lahore instead.

NA-127 covers the areas of Liaqatabad, Model Town Ext (Q, R and S blocks), Pindi Rajputan, Ismail Nagar, Kot Lakhpat, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Teharta Pind, Bagrian, Green Town, Township, Maryam Colony, Sitara Colony, Wafaqi Colony and Farid Colony.

PPP chairman will file his nomination papers today.

It is worth-mentioning here that the former prime minister and ex-PTI chairman, Imran Khan, is vying for the National Assembly (NA) seat NA-122, Lahore, while PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has filed her nomination papers for NA-119 and NA-120 besides three constituencies of the Punjab Assembly.

Jahangir Tareen to contest elections from three constituencies

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen has decided to contest general elections from three constituencies.

The IPP leader has earlier decided to contest elections from National Assembly constituency NA-155 Lodhran and filed his nomination papers two days ago.

However, he decided to file his candidacy in two more constituencies.

It is learnt that his legal team will submit his nomination papers from National Assembly constituency NA-149 Multan and Punjab’s PP-227 Lodhran on Sunday.

It may be recalled that the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday extended date for filing nomination papers for two more days and it will end today.

6 of same family submit nomination papers in Kharian

The process of summiting nomination papers for February 8 election is continuing in Kharian as six members of the same family including a woman have filed their nomination papers from the NA-62 and PP-28 constituencies.

Five brothers, Abid Raza, Naeem Raza, Shahid Raza, Shabbir Ahmad and Muhammad Ali Tanveer, and one sister in-law filed the nomination papers and they will contest elections against each other from the NA-62 constituency. The woman, Saadia Shahid is the wife of Shahid Raza.

Abid Raza is former MNA, Naeem Raza is ex-Advisor to Punjab CM while Shabbir Ahmad is former MPA. Muhammad Ali Tanveer is former district chairman while Shahid Raza is former UC Nazim.

In a first, woman submits nomination papers for PA seat from Bajaur

For first time, a woman identified as Sultanat submitted her nomination papers for the provincial seat from Bajaur.

Husband of the candidate who submitted her nomination papers, speaking on the occasion said that women were facing numerous issues in the tribal districts and thus her wife decided to contest elections for the women’s right.

Sultanat Bibi was of the view, “I am contesting the election from Bajaur to fight for the women’s right of education, health, employment. If succeed, Iwill fight hard for the women’s emancipation.”