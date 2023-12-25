PM Kakar stresses forging unity under Quaid’s guiding principles

Says ‘unity, faith, and discipline’ should be guiding principles for realizing a democratic state

Terms Quaid’s personality is still a beacon of guidance owing to his unmatched character

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has stressed the need for forge unity for the continuity of democracy, peaceful coexistence and rule of law, and the elimination of extremist forces.

In a message on the observance of the 147th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation, on Monday, the prime minister said that on this day, they should reaffirm their commitment to national unity and prosperous and progressive Pakistan. Quaid’s principles of ‘unity, faith and discipline’ should be the guiding principles for all as a nation to realize the democratic state as conceived by their founder,” he emphasized.

Extending facilitation to the nation on Quaid’s birthday, the caretaker prime minister said that the entire nation was celebrating the occasion with zeal, fervor and reverence. He said that they were blessed with a great leader that had led the Muslims of the sub-continent and at last achieved a separate homeland. Quaid-e-Azam had gathered the Muslims under one banner for waging a struggle for the realization of a separate new Muslim state on the global map.

Prime Minister Kakar said that the personality of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was still a beacon of guidance owing to his unmatched character and extraordinary leading qualities. His resolve and undeterred will had infused the Muslims with firm determination and courage to face all the ordeals in the continuation of their struggle and in way of achievement of their great goal, Prime Minister Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister further observed that by following the message of unity, faith and discipline, and by rendering huge sacrifices, the Muslims of sub-continent achieved the collective objective. Quaid’s quality of impeccable character led the Muslims to their destination.

Due to his adherence to principles, integrity and strong faith, even his foes also respected him, the prime minister opined. He said Quaid’s life was a reflection of constitutional struggle and political acumen. The caretaker prime minister said that being a nation, it was apt to act upon the principles of Quaid which would be the best way to pay him tribute.

On August 11, 1947, in his speech, Quaid had made it clear that every individual would have the complete freedom of practicing faith and religion in Pakistan, he said and underlined the need to reiterate Quaid’s message of interfaith harmony.