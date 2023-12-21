‘Shift in stance’: Pakistan outlines new approach to engaging with Afghan Taliban

Permanent Representative to UN says any future engagement to be conducted on basis of action taken against terrorist outfits

ISLAMABAD: In a clear shift in its traditional stance and approach towards Kabul, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, on Thursday outlined the country’s new approach to engaging with the Afghan Taliban.

Speaking at a UN Security Council debate on Afghanistan, Akram emphasized the need for any future engagement with the Afghan interim government to be contingent on their actions against terrorist organizations, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Akram also drew attention to the issue of terrorist groups finding refuge in Afghanistan, particularly the TTP, and their attacks on Pakistani soil. He called for a thorough investigation into how the TTP acquired advanced military equipment and demanded action by the Afghan interim government against all terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, Akram urged the international community to adopt a comprehensive, long-term approach to normalizing Afghanistan. He emphasized the importance of human rights, political inclusivity, and neutralizing various terrorist organizations, not just Daesh but also the TTP and others posing security threats to neighboring countries.

In addition to security concerns, Akram addressed the issue of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. While Pakistan has hosted a significant number of Afghan refugees for decades, the country has faced economic and security challenges due to the presence of undocumented Afghans. Akram explained Pakistan’s efforts to repatriate undocumented Afghans in a humane manner while highlighting the strain it has placed on the country’s economy and job market.

Pakistan’s new conditions for engaging with the Afghan Taliban reflect a shift in policy, with a focus on addressing security concerns, combating terrorism, and managing the impact of Afghan refugees on Pakistan. The country’s new approach signals a more proactive and assertive stance in addressing the complex challenges emanating from Afghanistan.