PSL-9 to be held in four Pakistani cities

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in four cities across Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

According to PCB on Sunday, the tournament is scheduled to begin on February 18, 2024, with the opening match taking place in Lahore. However, some franchises have expressed concerns about the timing, citing potential disruptions due to cold weather and fog.

Another point of contention is the final match, which is currently scheduled to be held in Karachi on March 19, 2024. Teams are worried that lower attendance during the holy month of Ramadan could negatively impact ticket revenues. Multan Sultans have proposed hosting the final in Multan instead, expressing confidence in their ability to attract a large crowd.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi is lobbying hard to have matches hosted in Peshawar, claiming that the construction of their stadium will be completed within two months. The PCB has not yet made a final decision on whether to include Peshawar as a host city.

Additionally, concerns have been raised regarding the scheduling of double headers during Ramadan. The PCB plans to finalize and release the official schedule on December 13, 2023, during the PSL 9 draft event.

It’s important to note that there was an initial proposal to relocate the entire PSL 9 to the United Arab Emirates due to the upcoming general elections in Pakistan. However, the PCB ultimately decided to keep the tournament within the country.