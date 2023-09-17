Opinion

Have the good times come?

More important, will they last?

Editorial
By Editorial
0
0

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar has said there are some signs of economic recovery, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. Perhaps her Pollyanna-ish optimism is justified, but the improvement she saw could equally well be seen as

Things not getting worse. He mentioned the decrease in the CPI from 38 percent in May to 27 percent. She is economist enough to know that even 27 percent is a punitively high rate, and all it means is that hyperinflation has been avoided for now. As it is, nine percentage points is not a very dramatic fall, and means that the danger of a hyperinflation remains. Similarly, the State Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s keeping the interest rate unchanged my be one of the upturns she noticed, but that may owe more to policy not working, and the pleadings of the business community, which is represented  by Federal, commerce, Textiles and Production Minister Gohar Ejaz. The dollar has also gone down, but that has been due to administrative measures rather than because of any improvement in the economy.

- Advertisement -

It is not that inflationary pressures have died down. True, the increase in the price of petrol, which is not just at a record high, but has gone past Rs 300 per litre for petrol, is not really the government’s fault, because international prices have gone up. However, it could be argued that the government should play a more proactive role in protecting the consumer than the one envisaged (and enforced) by the IMF, of merely passing on increases. However, so long as it merely passes on increases, even the current hike is enough to raise the Fuel Adjustment Surcharge in power bills, apart from increasing transport costs. No price decreases are seen in the international market in the near future

The real problems of the Pakistani economy are structural, and thus beyond the mandate of the caretakers. Only an elected government can manage those changes, so if the caretakers were to fulfil their mandate, which is holding elections on time, they will be doing what they are supposed to, and also doing what is required of them if they are to perform their national duty. Such things as extending the tax net and ending all types of evasion requires political will, and that requires the backing of the people, expressed in an election. No nominee, however educated or competent, can be a substitute.

Previous article
Dar says no hurdle in Nawaz Sharif’s way to contest elections
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP, PML-N leaders exchange tirade; question each other’s performance

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should not become a...

Police arrests accused over desecration of Bible

CJP Bandial hangs up robe as Justice Qazi Isa takes oath today

Attempts to minus Nawaz Sharif caused economic, political turmoil: Maryam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.