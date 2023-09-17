Opinion

Filth in Karachi

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Karachi, the largest metropolis in the nation, currently generates between 12,000 to 14,000 tonnes of rubbish every day. Only 40% of this is managed adequately. The remainder contaminates land and water resources posing major health and environmental risks.
The poor management of sanitation and the ignorance of the people have left the city’s streets and beaches polluted. People dispose of plastic bags and bottles into the sea, which harms marine life. Street corners and vacant plots have become garbage disposal sites due to the absence of a proper waste management system. These sites provide insects and diseases with a breeding ground. Plastic bags also choke sewerage lines causing sewers to overflow.
Some people burn garbage and polythene bags out on the streets releasing harmful gases into the environment raising the risks of air-borne diseases as well as polluting the air. The municipal corporation must act against the rising issue and establish a proper waste management system in the city. Fines should be imposed to deter people from irresponsible practices. Everyone needs to act to build a clean and healthy environment.
LAIBA SHAHZAD
KARACHI

