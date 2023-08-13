NATIONAL

KP-PDMA alerts depts to new rain spell from tomorrow

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday issued an alert about a new spell of heavy monsoon rains in different parts of the province start from Sunday (today).

According to PDMA alert, all Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned have been advised to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses during the rain period.

The PDMA also advised all the relevant departments to stay alert for restoring road links and providing alternate routes for traffic.

Earlier, at least nine people were dead and eight others were injured as heavy rains continued to lash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a report issued by Provincial Disaster Management said.

The report stated 37 houses were partially damaged and 7 houses were completely damaged due to floods and rains across the province.

Relief materials were provided to the affected families of Chitral Upper and a detailed assessment of the damage will be started as soon as the flood waters recede in Lower Chitral, spokesman of the Relief Department added.

PDMA had issued a letter to all concerned institutions and district administration besides giving on-the-spot instructions to take precautionary measures regarding rains, flash floods, urban flooding, and flooding in rivers.

