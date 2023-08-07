NATIONAL

Constable martyred, two cops injured as police mobile attacked

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: A police constable was martyred while two were injured when terrorists attacked a police mobile van here in the provincial capital.

According to details, terrorists attacked a police mobile van while it was on routine patrolling in Bahaber area of Peshawar.

As a result of firing, Constable Yar Muhammad embraced martyrdom while two cops sustained injured.

The body and injured cops were shifted to hospital.

The police cordoned off the area after the attack and launched search operation for the attackers.

