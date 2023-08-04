IHC announces verdict on Imran’s pleas against Toshakhana case today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce the verdict on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petitions against the Toshakhana case today (Friday).

The IHC on Thursday reserved its verdict on a number of petitions filed by the PTI chief challenging the maintainability of the Toshakhana case and seeking the transfer of the case to another court.

The pleas, heard by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, also include the application seeking the right to defence in the trial court and the stay order.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had, on October 21 last year, disqualified the ousted prime minister in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

During the hearing today, PTI chief’s lawyer Khawaja Haris and Gohar Khan and ECP’s lawyer Amjad Pervez appeared before the court.

The IHC CJ reserved the verdict on eight petitions, saying that the judgment will be announced tomorrow (Friday).

What is the Toshakhana case?

Under the rules governing Toshakhana — a Persian word meaning “treasure house” — government officials can keep gifts if they have a low worth, while they must pay a dramatically reduced fee to the government for extravagant items.

The Toshakhana is under a microscope ever since the emergence of the allegations that Imran Khan purchased the gifts he received as prime minister at throwaway rates and sold them off in the open market for staggering profits.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

The gifts included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Khan’s aides sold them in Dubai.

The gifts included seven wristwatches, six made by watchmaker Rolex, and the most expensive a “Master Graff limited edition” valued at 85 million Pakistani rupees ($385,000).

The election commission’s order had said Imran stood disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.