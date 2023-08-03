Portuguese tourist killed in traffic accident in Chagai district

DALBANDIN: A traffic accident near Dalbandin in Balochistan’s Chagai district claimed the life of a Portuguese tourist on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Vilao Castanheira, had entered the country from the Pakistan-Iran border on his motorbike a day before the incident. Unfortunately, he met with a fatal accident in the area of Talu and Bara Tagizri Landhi, near Dalbandin, when his motorbike collided head-on with a heavy pickup vehicle.

The collision also left at least two others injured, who were travelling in the pickup vehicle at the time of the accident. Following the incident, rescue officials rushed to the scene and transported the deceased’s body and the injured to the nearby Prince Fahad hospital.

Fatal accidents are rampant in the province due to dilapidated road networks and sub-standard bus services which largely do not comply with well-practised safety standards across the world.

The incident prompted the memory of a horrific accident earlier this year in Lasbela, wherein a bus carrying 48 passengers plunged off a bridge into a ravine, claiming the lives of at least 41 people.