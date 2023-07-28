Gwadar port to be developed as one of best in world: PM

Says fate of Baloch people to be changed through ongoing development in province

Inaugurates several projects along with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir

GWADAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated the government’s resolve to develop the Gwadar Sea Port as one of the best in the world and promised that the “fruit of development” in Balochistan would be directed towards the people of the province.

The premier passed these remarks during a visit to Gwadar, where he inaugurated several development projects along with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

Addressing a ceremony at the China-Pakistan Expo Centre, PM Shehbaz said the fate of the people of Balochistan, especially those of Gwadar, would be changed through the ongoing development operation across the province.

وزیراعظم محمد شہبازشریف نے آج آرمی چیف جنرل سید عاصم منیر کے ہمراہ گوادر میں چائنہ پاکستان ایکسپو سینٹر کا دورہ کیا جہاں انہوں نے گوادرمیں مختلف ترقیاتی منصوبوں کا سنگ بنیاد رکھا اور افتتاح کیا۔ تقریب میں متعلقہ وفاقی و صوبائی وزراء، چینی حکام، سول انتظامیہ اور فشرمین یونین کے… pic.twitter.com/0k2FPFG6sA — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) July 27, 2023

He recalled that during the tenure of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, projects in power, infrastructure and other sectors were launched in Gwadar. However, he claimed that all these projects had been abandoned by the PTI government.

“But in the last 15 challenging months, the coalition government managed to lay the foundation of development and prosperity in the country, especially in Balochistan,” PM Shehbaz said.

گوادر اوربلوچستان کے وسائل پرپہلا حق یہاں کے عوام کا ہے، بلوچستان کو ترقی اور خوشحالی کی دوڑمیں لانا اولین ترجیح ہے۔

گوادر بزنس سینٹر میں مستحق ماہی گیروں میں امدادی چیکس اور گوادر یونیورسٹی کے ہونہار طلباء وطالبات میں لیپ ٹاپس کی تقسیم کی تقریب سے خطاب #PMShehbazinGwadar… pic.twitter.com/iJHyBinHRX — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 27, 2023

Balochistan, he highlighted, was rich in minerals and other natural resources that needed to be explored. He promised that the fruits of development in the province would be directed towards the locals in the form of clean drinking water, health, education and employment.

PM Shehbaz went on to say the draft of the Gwadar port was one of the deepest among the world’s top ports but regretted that dredging of the port — which was a continuous process to prevent accumulating silt — was not ensured by the previous government.

Now, we have initiated the dredging process which would be completed by February next year, he said.

The prime minister also announced that the laptop quota for Balochistan had been increased to 14 per cent against the 6pc population share of the province and directed authorities to further increase the quota to 18pc for the next fiscal year.

Referring to the rollover of the $2.4 billion loan from China today, PM Shehbaz said the default risk for Pakistan had been averted due to support from brotherly countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

He clarified that all the support from the friendly countries was completely “unconditional”.

The premier further directed relevant authorities to put the security of foreigners in the province on top priority.

Earlier, addressing a laptop and cheques’ distribution ceremony here, he said when Nawaz Sharif was elected prime minister for the third time in 2013, he planned and launched multiple projects in power, infrastructure and other sectors in Gwadar.

However, he deplored that when he visited as prime minster last year here, he was shocked to note that, the previous government had abandoned work on all ongoing projects in the city.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the ceremony of distribution of cheques among the fishermen of Gawadar and distribution of laptops among high-acheivers of Gawadar University under Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023.#PMShehbazinGwadar pic.twitter.com/D3d22TbwUG — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 27, 2023

The local people must enjoy all the basic facilities in all sectors including health and education.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Sabzwari said the under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, numerous welfare and development projects were being launched for uplift of the people of the province.

For the social uplift of the poor fishermen, he said the prime minister had distributed cheques to 3,250 small fishermen amounting to Rs 250,000 per head.

SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja said over one million laptops had been delivered since the launch of the laptop scheme by Shehbaz Sharif as Chief Minister Punjab.

She said as per new laptop quota, some 14000 talented students of Balochistan would receive laptops this year.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Governor Balochistan, provincial ministers and top government officials were also present on the occasion.