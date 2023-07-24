Lawyers’ strikes

Courts are the only place where it is believed that justice is administered, and that is why people approach them to get justice and their rights. But, regrettably in Pakistan, the situation is contrary to it, for there is neither the rule of law nor is quick justice provided to the common man.

Unfortunately, despite the backlog of millions of cases and the judiciary’s ranking at 130 out of 139 in the World Justice Project Ranking, the clashes between judges and the bar members have not reduced.

The courts in Malir are a case in point, where the strike by bar against the conduct and administration of a district judge recently led to a halt in proceedings in all cases. Such a rift between the bench and the bar affects only the people who, despite their harsh economic conditions, take time out and wait outside the courts from 8am, hoping that it would be the day when they would get at least an inch closer to getting justice. But that does not happen often.

On the matter of strikes, the Supreme Court in one of its landmark judgments, cited as 2023 SCMR 421, held that the strikes by “lawyers for their personal means consequently injures the fundamental rights i.e. right of due process of law, fair trial, liberty, right of equal protection of law guaranteed by the Constitution, of an accused, who is behind the bar, are violated”.

Besides, it also held that the “prestige of the legal profession should not be undermined by the advocates who strike for a lesser cause than to protect and defend the Constitution in the public interest”.

The lawyers should refrain from holding strikes, and, if they do, the authorities should take necessary steps to overcome this issue in the larger public interest.

MUHAMMAD ISHAQUE GABOL

KARACHI