Post-grad crisis

Having completed my graduation, I have now spent two years in the professional arena, focussing on developing my practical skills. During conversations with my friends, we often end up wondering what was the point of four academic years if we still have to spend two years learning the ropes in a real-world scenario.

We question whether our university and teachers ever anticipated this crisis and how the curriculum prepared — or failed to prepare — us for this challenging phase. Many young graduates, including myself, struggle to find a way out of this existential trap, often feeling suffocated.

The pressure to join the rat race of securing a private-sector job, pursuing the Pakistani American dream of a government job, succumbing to the fallacy of owning a home and car right after graduation, and the desire for financial independence to support our families and repay them for their financial and moral support during our education; it all becomes outright overwhelming.

In addition to the challenges and pressures we face during the post-graduation phase, there are also moments of introspection and self-doubt. We question whether we made the right choices, whether we are on the right path, and whether our education has truly equipped us for the real world.

Imagine how nice it would be if the universities offered a course specifically designed to address the post-graduation crisis. This course could provide valuable insights, guidance and practical tools to help fresh graduates navigate through this challenging period.

Such a course could cover various aspects, including self-reflection, career exploration and personal development. It could help fresh graduates identify their passions, strengths and values, allowing them to align their career choices with their authentic selves. Through workshops, seminars and mentoring sessions, students could gain clarity about their career goals and develop strategies to achieve them.

Additionally, the course could focus on developing crucial skills for professional success, such as effective communication, networking and adaptability. It could teach graduates how to leverage their education and experiences to create opportunities, whether it be through entrepreneurship, freelancing or joining established organisations.

Moreover, the course could address the emotional and psychological challenges that often accompany the post-graduation phase. It could provide guidance on managing expectations, coping with uncertainty, and maintaining a positive mindset. Fresh graduates would learn resilience, perseverance and strategies for overcoming setbacks.

By offering a dedicated course on post-graduation crisis, the universities would empower fresh graduates to embrace their potential and find meaning in their journeys. They would help us realise that the pursuit of knowledge and personal growth is not limited to the classroom, but extends into the real world.

Ultimately, this course would serve as a beacon of hope, reminding graduates that they are not alone in their struggles. It would provide them with the tools, knowledge, and support necessary to turn their post-graduation crisis into a transformative period of growth and opportunity.

And, of course, let’s not forget that this much-needed post-graduation crisis course should definitely not be graded. Because, you know, what better way to ease the stress and existential dread than by adding another layer of academic evaluation to the mix? Oh, the irony.

RAKHSHANDA ABBAS

GILGIT