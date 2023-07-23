PM urges nation to thwart ‘political pretence’ of PTI in polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday urged members of the public to seek revenge for the alleged rigging during the 2018 election and defeat his political opponents, particularly Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), by exercising their mandate in the upcoming polls.

Speaking at a ceremony in Faisalabad where he laid the foundation stone for development projects, including the Faisalabad Satyana bypass linking Motorway-3, Prime Minister Sharif accused the PTI of levelling baseless allegations against the opposition leadership and emphasized the need for unity within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He mocked PTI’s claims of implementing public welfare projects and questioned the whereabouts of the claimed $300 billion parked abroad, saying that not a single penny had been recovered.

Addressing economic challenges, the prime minister praised his government’s policies that allegedly steered the nation out of a crisis. He criticised PTI’s approach towards seeking financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sharif expressed confidence that if the PML-N was given the mandate in the next general elections, Nawaz Sharif would become prime minister and work diligently for progress and prosperity alongside coalition partners.

He also commended Nawaz for initiating multi-billion-dollar CPEC projects during his tenure and promised to compete with India on economic fronts within a decade if the PML-N comes to power.

Sharif vowed to fight for Pakistan, break the begging bowl, and bring the country back to its rightful place among nations through hard work, sincerity, and devotion.

Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood and Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan also addressed the ceremony, criticizing PTI’s government and expressing confidence in the formation of a government by allied parties in the future.

They praised the development initiatives undertaken by the Sharif brothers during their tenures and highlighted the need for change in the upcoming elections.