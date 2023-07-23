NDMA calls for elaborate preemptive measures amid heavy rainfall

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday urged the relevant departments to ensure elaborate preemptive measures to manage land sliding, urban and flash flooding incidents that might occur due to heavy floods.

The NDMA in it’s Monsoon update shared that according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there was a possibility that heavy to very heavy rain would continue in the country during the next 48 to 72 hours.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the risk of landslides, flash flooding and seasonal flooding would continue.

However, thunderstorm was expected in the South Punjab region Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, Balochistan Makran and Dera Bugti areas.

Similarly, there was also the risk of flash flooding in the districts of Balochistan, Loralai, Kalat, Naseerabad, Sibi and Makran whereas, there was a risk of rapid flow in rivers and urban flooding in low-lying areas.

The NDMA advisory underlined that in order to remedy the possible dangers, the public should be notified in advance and the safety measures should be publicized.

Moreover, a systematic monitoring of traffic towards sensitive areas should be ensured and the machinery should be made ready to deal with any kind of emergency.