Qureshi’s pre-arrest bail extended by ATC

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) deputy chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi till July 26 in two cases related to the protests against the unlawful arrest on May 9 of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Judge Abdal Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain presided over the case, and Qureshi’s council, Ali Bukhari, appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the counsel argued that all other accused individuals in the case had already been granted bail. Emphasising that Qureshi did not play any role, the counsel urged the court to consider him innocent.

In response, the court questioned the police authorities regarding the progress of their investigation.

The police officials informed the court that the investigation was still ongoing and no conclusive statements could be made at this point.

Considering the ongoing investigation, the court decided to extend Qureshi’s pre-arrest bail. The next hearing, in this case, is scheduled for July 26.