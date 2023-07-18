NATIONAL

Qureshi’s pre-arrest bail extended by ATC

By Staff Report
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses a media briefing in Islamabad on August 24, 2018. - Qureshi denied that the issue of terrorism had been discussed between the US secretary of state and the new Pakistani prime minister in a phone call, in which the US State Department on August 23 said the US diplomat pressed the new Pakistani head of state to take "decisive action" against "terrorists" operating in Pakistan. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) deputy chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi till July 26 in two cases related to the protests against the unlawful arrest on May 9 of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Judge Abdal Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain presided over the case, and Qureshi’s council, Ali Bukhari, appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the counsel argued that all other accused individuals in the case had already been granted bail. Emphasising that Qureshi did not play any role, the counsel urged the court to consider him innocent.

In response, the court questioned the police authorities regarding the progress of their investigation.

The police officials informed the court that the investigation was still ongoing and no conclusive statements could be made at this point.

Considering the ongoing investigation, the court decided to extend Qureshi’s pre-arrest bail. The next hearing, in this case, is scheduled for July 26.

