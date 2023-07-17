MQM-P smells a rat behind rally at London leader’s behest

KARACHI: Mutahidda Quomi Movement (Pakistan) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the MQM London has once again tried to take the city hostage by holding a rally.

The MQM-P convener was addressing a press conference here on Monday.

Siddiqui condemned the MQM London for taking out a rally in order to take the city hostage once again. He foresaw a conspiracy behind this attempt.

“A few dozen people are trying to destroy the city peace in the name of MQM London. The MQM Pakistan has restored the peace of the city during the last five years. We made history on August 22, 2016,” the convener asserted.

He said that MQM London does not have the power to disturb the peace of the city.

On upcoming general elections which are expected to be conducted on the basis of the previous census, Siddiqui emphasized that an election acceptable to all be ensured.

He demanded of the government to fulfill promises made to them.

The MQM-P convener said that according to all the statistics, the population of Karachi is 30 million. “We will not recognize the election on census counting the city’s population below 30 million,” he added.

He demanded as well as warned the Election Commission of Pakistan to complete the process of constituencies as soon as possible.