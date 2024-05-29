Sports

Shaheen Afridi jumps up in latest ICC T20I rankings

By Staff Report

Shaheen Shah Afridi has jumped multiple places in the latest T20 player rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shaheen has improved three places and is now ranked as the 12th-best T20 bowler in the world with a rating of 631.

The list is topped by England’s Adil Rashid followed by Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and India’s Axar Patel in second and third places, respectively.

No other Pakistani bowler has made it to the top 20 T20 bowlers as Haris Rauf is ranked 25 with a rating of 574.

The list also includes Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan who is ranked seventh after jumping two places.

However, in terms of top T20 batters, Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam and are in third and fourth places with a rating of 769 and 761, respectively.

Meanwhile, India’s Suryakumar Yadav is ranked as the number one T20 batter followed by England’s Phil Salt in second place.

England’s captain Jos Buttler is ranked seventh in the T20 batters list after moving up one place.

The all-rounder category is topped by Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga with a rating of 228  followed by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan who fell one place and is ranked second.

Pakistan’s Imad Wasim has jumped four places to be ranked as the joint 12th-best T20 all-rounder.

Staff Report
Staff Report

