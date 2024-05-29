NATIONAL

Sindhi, English papers leaked on first day of intermediate exams in Sindh

By Staff Report

KARACHI: It appears that the Sindh government has laid down arms against the cheating mafia as on the very first day of intermediate exams in the province, the paper of Sindhi language held under the auspices of Larkana Education Board was leaked well before its start on Wednesday.

Despite the fact that students were not allowed to bring their cellphones with them into the examination halls, they openly flouted the rule and were seen solving the paper by looking at their WhatsApp, thus exposing the tall claims made by the Larkana Board that it was taking steps to control incidents of cheating and paper leakage.

The situation was no different in Khairpur where the English paper was leaked and shared on WhatsApp groups well before its start.

Students, both boys and girls, solved the paper by looking at WhatsApp while invigilators too were found helping the students solve the paper.

The intermediate exams that got underway across Sindh on Wednesday would continue up till June 12.

