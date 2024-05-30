Naqvi backs Pak squad ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has supported the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 urging fans to support the team whether they win or lose.

“Support the team and assure them that we [the fans] are with you [the team] whether you win or lose,” the PCB chairman said.

“This is the time to support the team, the next month is sensitive [in this regard],” he added.

Talking about the team combination in the tournament, the PCB chief said that the discretion on the said issue lies with the captain and team management.

“Overall, a strategy is in place that they don’t have to panic and give their best [on the field],” Naqvi said.

Pakistan is all set to take on England in the last encounter of the four-match T20 series against the hosts today.

In order to level the series, Green Shirts must win as England is currently leading the series 1-0 after winning the second T20 by 23 runs at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The first and the third matches were washed out due to rain.

The series is likely to play a key role in the preparations for the T20 World Cup which is set to commence on June 1.