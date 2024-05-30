Monsoon rains expected in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast that many areas in the country will receive extraordinary monsoon rains from June to August.

As per the outlook of expected monsoon rains predicted by the PMD, there was a chance of usual and above normal rains in most places this year. Whereas, excessive downpour was likely to hit central and northern Punjab, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, southern Sindh might also receive torrential rains, it said adding that Balochistan too was vulnerable to hits from extraordinary rainy weather.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to experience average rainfall this year, according to the meteorological department.

The department has predicted heavy rainfall in the first phase of monsoon in comparison with the second phase.

The PMD had on May 27 predicted that Punjab and upper parts of the country were expected to receive rain during the ongoing week which could break the heat spell that has left almost the entire country sweltering.

As most of the plains in the country remain under the influence of severe hot weather with mercury reaching well above 40°C in various cities, the PMD had notified the likelihood of isolated wet spells in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and several cities of Punjab.

“Met office informed that a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country on May 28 (evening/night),” the weather forecast had stated.

As per the Met Office, severe heatwave conditions were likely to subside in upper parts if it rained.