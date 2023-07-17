CITY

Court mandates Rs5,000 fine for motorcyclists without helmets

By Staff Report
Police officers control traffic on a street amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on November 14, 2019. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued an order on Monday, mandating the traffic police to impose a fine of Rs5,000 on motorcyclists who fail to wear a helmet.

During a hearing on smog control, the court directed both the traffic police and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to organise a cycling event on Sunday at Main Boulevard in Lahore’s Gulberg neighbourhood.

Justice Shahid Karim emphasized that the principal of MAO College should lead the cycling event, encouraging students to actively participate.

Expressing concern over traffic congestion, the court urged amendments to traffic laws and emphasized strict actions against individuals who ride motorcycles without wearing helmets.

