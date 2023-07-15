Sorry, sordid and sad

We, the citizens of Pakistan, want peace and progress in the country. For us to function in society, we want a safe place for our children. We now pray for stability, and we do not want to see processions, rallies, marches and violence. We are so fed up with the lingering misery that we do not want even a peaceful protest. We just want peace. We just want to be able to go about our lives with peace of mind. We do not want anything fancy. We just want a normal, healthy country.

Our politicians have made life unbearable, sad and depressing. They have made life unliveable. Can they not see what they are doing? The nation is experiencing extreme stress and uncertainty. We do not know what will happen tomorrow. We, the people of Pakistan, are suffering, and suffering because of the vested interests of our politicians. Is this not the time to make some sane decisions? We, the people, are so sick and tired of political shenanigans that we actually want a complete ban on all political parties; each and every one of them. True, some politicians may be honest and committed, but, sorry, the time has passed and the world is making fun of us. Please ban politics at least for some time, if not permanently. We have had enough of uncertainty. The politicians have done nothing to suggest that they are the only ones who can run the country. We are in a mess. How much wrong a team of technocrats can do if they are handed over the task? The upside will be zero uncertainty. And that will be a massive relief on its own. The people deserve some peace, and our politicians cannot provide that. The man on the street wants to be saved from the politicians. Enough of this drama. Someone may please pull the curtain down on this rather sorry, sordid, sad saga.

SHIREEN AZFAR

KARACHI