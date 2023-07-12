Government tenure to conclude on August 14, PM announces

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif announced on Wednesday that the government’s term will conclude on August 14, following which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will declare the date for the upcoming general elections.

The prime minister’s statement followed a meeting on Tuesday between him and Maulana Fazl ur-Rehman, the leader of the ruling alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). During the meeting, the cleric reportedly emphasised the importance of dissolving the parliament and conducting elections as scheduled.

Recent reports have indicated that high-ranking members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) convened in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week.

Allegedly, these discussions resulted in a consensus on various matters, such as selecting individuals for the caretaker government and establishing a power-sharing arrangement if both parties emerge victorious in the next election.

However, the PPP clarified in subsequent days that no “final decision” was reached during the overseas meetings among the leadership of the ruling coalition parties.

During an address in Islamabad, Sharif launched the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund worth Rs14 billion and announced reforms in the National Curriculum.

During his speech, the prime minister said that a budget of Rs3 billion has been allocated for the endowment fund in the current fiscal year. The funds will be utilized to provide scholarships directly to the youth, aiming to equip them with education and contribute to the nation’s development.

He emphasized the importance of education and expressed his desire to increase the allocation for the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund to one hundred and Rs40 billion over the next ten years. He highlighted that promoting education is crucial for the progress and development of the country.

The prime minister also mentioned the establishment of the Punjab Education Endowment Fund in 2008, which has provided scholarships to 450,000 students.

He underscored that special attention should be given to underdeveloped areas and reiterated the need for meaningful and relevant education to enable Pakistan to compete effectively on a global scale.

As the current government’s tenure ends next month, the Prime Minister emphasized that the incoming government should prioritize education to uplift the nation.

The prime minister acknowledged the financial assistance received from China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE during challenging times. However, he emphasized the need for self-reflection to ensure that the country is on the right path.

Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain, in his remarks, highlighted that the endowment fund scholarships would be awarded in various disciplines, including nursing, engineering, and social sciences.

The minister also commended the inclusion of the Constitution of Pakistan in the syllabus, stating that it is an important milestone that will enhance the youth’s understanding of their rights and responsibilities.

Hussain further mentioned the government’s efforts to promote quality education and ensure that out-of-school children are enrolled in educational institutions.