The OTT revolution

The current wave of entertainment set in motion by over-the-top (OTT) platforms has earned admiration and appreciation from around the world, and rightly so. The trend has truly revolutionised the way we consume and enjoy our screen time.

With seamless streaming services, we now have instant access to an extensive library of both entertainment, infotainment and even cerebral content at our fingertips. Whether one is binge- watching an addictive series or discovering hidden gems from different parts of the world, OTT platforms have made stuff more accessible and convenient than ever before.

They started off first as wonderful video libraries, but once they started dealing in original content, things have gone crazy for the consumers. They have done some groundbreaking work and have earned global appreciation for it. From gripping stories to thought-provoking documentaries, the original content consistently pushes the boundaries of storytelling, often tackling social issues and exploring diverse narratives.

By catering to a wide range of international audiences with localised content, OTT platforms have fostered a sense of cultural inclusivity. Stories from different backgrounds and perspectives now find a global audience instantly, breaking down barriers and promoting understanding in an increasingly interconnected world. We, the consumers, are really living in an interesting world.

ANAMTA ALAIHIM

LAHORE