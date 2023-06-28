NATIONAL

Sharif observes Eid prayer in Dubai

By Staff Report
Pakistani former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (R) leaves the Kot Lakpat jail after his release in Lahore on March 27, 2019. - Pakistan's top Supreme Court on March 26 granted former premier Nawaz Sharif bail for six weeks, suspending his sentence and giving him the freedom to obtain medical treatment of his choice within the country. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

DUBAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and deposed prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, along with his family members, observed Eid ul-Adha prayers at Emirates Hill in Dubai.

Following the prayer, Sharif also took the opportunity to meet his relatives and supporters, with many people capturing memorable moments with him.

It is noteworthy that Eidul Azha is being celebrated today in several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

During this auspicious occasion, heartfelt congregations for Eid prayers were held in Mecca and Medina, where millions of Muslims gathered at the Grand Mosque and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi to offer their prayers and seek forgiveness from Allah.

After the Eid prayer, Muslims proceeded to carry out the ritual sacrifice of animals in accordance with the sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim. Pilgrims performing Hajj will then complete the act by shaving their heads and removing their Ihram garments.

Furthermore, citizens turned to shops to purchase and exchange sweets, sharing the joy of Eid with their friends and loved ones.

Previous article
Pakistan man crosses four countries on walk to Mecca for Hajj
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Nine of family murdered in Malakand over domestic dispute

PESHAWAR: In a shocking incident that unfolded on Wednesday morning, nine members of a family were gunned down inside their residence in the suburban...

Crowds ‘stone the devil’ in final hajj ritual

UN vote to end Mali peacekeeping mission delayed due to ongoing talks

Fewer buyers for Eid camels as people count the rupees

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.