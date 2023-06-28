Sharif observes Eid prayer in Dubai

DUBAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and deposed prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, along with his family members, observed Eid ul-Adha prayers at Emirates Hill in Dubai.

Following the prayer, Sharif also took the opportunity to meet his relatives and supporters, with many people capturing memorable moments with him.

It is noteworthy that Eidul Azha is being celebrated today in several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

During this auspicious occasion, heartfelt congregations for Eid prayers were held in Mecca and Medina, where millions of Muslims gathered at the Grand Mosque and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi to offer their prayers and seek forgiveness from Allah.

After the Eid prayer, Muslims proceeded to carry out the ritual sacrifice of animals in accordance with the sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim. Pilgrims performing Hajj will then complete the act by shaving their heads and removing their Ihram garments.

Furthermore, citizens turned to shops to purchase and exchange sweets, sharing the joy of Eid with their friends and loved ones.