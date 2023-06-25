Minister urges review of FATA merger

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood called on the government to conduct a comprehensive review of the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in response to the ongoing challenges faced by the region.

In 2018, the parliament passed legislation to merge the tribal regions along the Afghanistan border with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a key step to ending the region’s much-criticised colonial-era governance system.

Before the legislation, the semi-autonomous region consisted of seven big districts and six towns known as FATA and had been governed for over 150 years by colonial-era tribal laws.

Rights groups have long argued that residents of FATA have the same laws as the rest of Pakistan, pointing out that the use of collective punishment and other pre-partition laws against local people tramples basic rights.

During his address to the National Assembly, Mehmood stressed the importance of ascertaining the desires of the people of FATA through a referendum.

He emphasised that while progress has been observed in FATA, it is crucial to obtain firsthand information about the issues faced by the local population. He urged government officials to personally visit the area and assess the ground realities to gain a comprehensive understanding.

In addition to addressing the merger, the minister clarified that the matter of appointments within Pakistan Post is currently under review by a committee. He assured the House that once the committee concludes its deliberations, the findings will be shared.

Mehmood emphasized the need to avoid exploiting this issue for political gain and highlighted discrepancies in the appointment of division personnel. He even pledged to resign from his position if it is proven that an individual from one division has been appointed to another division, as claimed by a Member of the National Assembly.

Highlighting the achievements of the Pakistan Post, the minister proudly acknowledged the organisation’s remarkable progress under the diligent efforts of its officers. Notably, Pakistan Post has successfully overcome financial deficits and received international recognition for its accomplishments.

Furthermore, Mehmood underscored the expansion of road networks and motorways across the country, leading to improved connectivity for citizens. He revealed that approximately 50 new projects have been included in the current Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), demonstrating the government’s commitment to national development.

The minister also disclosed that over the past year, around 2,000 contract employees have been regularised without any discrimination, reflecting the government’s dedication to providing equitable employment opportunities.