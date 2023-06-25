GB partners with charity to tackle clean drinking water crisis

ISLAMABAD: The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has announced its collaboration with the charitable Allah Walay Trust organisation to address the critical issue of clean drinking water in the region.

Recognizing the pressing need to provide safe and accessible drinking water to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, this partnership seeks to prioritize the well-being and health of the local population.

Pakistan continues to face significant challenges in ensuring access to safely managed drinking water, with only 36 percent of the population having access to clean water, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This situation is expected to worsen due to factors such as rapid population growth, urbanization, and the impacts of climate change.

In response to these challenges, the government of Gilgit-Baltistan has proactively engaged with Allah Walay Trust to implement a comprehensive clean water program.

As part of this program, Allah Walay Trust will adopt and manage 35 water filtration plants in Gilgit city. These plants will play a vital role in providing clean and healthy drinking water to the local population.

The partnership will involve the day-to-day operations and maintenance of these filtration plants, ensuring a continuous supply of safe water for the residents.

Allah Walay Trust has a commendable track record, having already adopted 41 water filtration plants in Islamabad. These plants have successfully provided clean drinking water to 60 percent of the population in Islamabad, as well as to 100 surrounding villages. The trust’s expertise and experience in water filtration technology make them a valuable partner in this joint endeavour to improve the quality of life for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The regional government expressed its appreciation for Allah Walay Trust’s efforts in improving water access and their commitment to the well-being of communities across Pakistan. The partnership with this esteemed organization reflects the government’s firm commitment to prioritise the welfare of its citizens.

It also demonstrates the government’s dedication to finding innovative solutions and collaborating with reputable organizations to address the pressing challenges faced by the region.

Mohyuddin Wani, the chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, said the government is grateful for the collaboration with Allah Walay Trust and looks forward to a successful and impactful clean water program in the region.

The government believes that by working together, they can create a healthier and more prosperous future for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.