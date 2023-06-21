Greece shipwreck: DNA, blood samples collected from families of 126 missing boat victims

PM directs authorities to bring those responsible for incident to justice

Asks Interior Minister to supervise investigation, formulate proposals for necessary legislation

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday obtained DNA samples from the families of 126 missing victims of the Greece boat tragedy.

According to the FIA, samples were submitted by the relatives of 52 victims in FIA Gujarat Circle and 46 affected families in Gujranwala Circle while blood samples were also obtained from the relatives of 28 people of Kotli Azad Kashmir.

Two more human traffickers arrested

In another development, FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Gujranwala arrested two more human traffickers involved in the Libya boat incident.

The arrested human traffickers include Mohsin Javed and Sharafat Ali who belong to Gujranwala. The accused reportedly obtained Rs2.5 million to send the victim of the boat incident, Umair Yahya, to Europe.

According to the spokesperson of FIA, the accused were arrested from Gujranwala and a case was registered against them, adding that further investigation is going on.

The human traffickers were arrested in connection with the Libya boat wreck that took place earlier this year in which seven Pakistanis lost their lives.

PM chairs high-level meeting

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting regarding human smuggling and the recent capsizing of a boat in the Mediterranean near Greece, in Islamabad.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیرِ صدارت یونان کے قریب کشتی الٹنے کے واقعے سے متعلق اعلیٰ سطح کا اجلاس، وزیرِ اعظم کی انسانی اسمگلنگ کے ذمہ داران کو جلد کیفرِ کردار تک پہنچانے کی ہدایت۔ وزیراعظم نے تحقیقاتی کمیٹی کو کاروائی مکمل کرکے واقعے کی جلد رپورٹ پیش کرنے کی ہدایت کردی۔ pic.twitter.com/iUDc7BzrmG — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 21, 2023

The premier was briefed in detail regarding the Greece shipwreck and the PM directed authorities to bring those responsible for the boat incident to justice as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, DG FIA, chief secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir and relevant senior officials.

Participants of the meeting were told that the Greek Coast Guard identified the boat on June 12, which was estimated to have around 700 people on board. The boat was owned by an Egyptian man with most of the people on board belonging to Syria, Libya and Pakistan.

Hundred-and-four people from the boat have been rescued alive out of which 15 belong to Pakistan, the participants were further told.

Moreover, it was revealed that a total of 15 people have been arrested after the boat overturned, including the main suspect in the incident.

The premier was further informed that an organised network in different countries is involved in human trafficking.

“Why were the activities of human traffickers not stopped in time,” the PM questioned during the meeting.

Shehbaz expressed his anger and further questioned why administrations of the affected people’s districts did not take timely notice of the activities of the involved smugglers and agents.

He also instructed the investigation committee to complete the action and submit a report on the incident soon.

PM Shehbaz also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to fully supervise the investigation and formulate proposals for necessary legislation to punish those responsible.

Moreover, directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take adequate measures, the premier instructed commissioner Gujranwala to identify such agents in the district and bring them under the law soon and to take effective measures to prevent it.

A day earlier, the “prime accused” responsible for human trafficking which led to the incident, Mumtaz Arain, was arrested after instructions from Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar.

The death toll in the disaster could top many hundred as witness accounts suggested that 400 to 750 people packed the fishing boat that sank about 50 miles (80km) from the southern Greek town of Pylos.

Greek authorities have said 104 survivors and 78 bodies of the dead were brought ashore in the immediate aftermath. Hopes were fading of finding any more people alive.