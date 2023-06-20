NATIONAL

Speaker appeals for global assistance in resolving refugee challenges

By Staff Report
Pakistani Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (R) and Pakistani foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar Foreign Minister leave number 10 Downing street after meeting British Prime minister David Cameron in Central London on February 12, 2013. Pakistani Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf is on a five-day official visit to Britain. AFP PHOTO/ANDREW COWIE (Photo credit should read ANDREW COWIE/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of World Refugee Day, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has emphasized the urgent need for a revamped policy approach and proper allocation of resources to tackle the challenges faced by refugees worldwide.

In a statement, the speaker of the National Assembly acknowledged the hardships endured by refugees and highlighted the imperative to address their circumstances and provide essential resources.

Refugees, as noted by Ashraf, are the most vulnerable victims of conflicts and wars, grappling not only with the loss of their homes and livelihoods but also with the hardships of poverty and economic disparity.

The speaker called for international collaboration to support developing nations that have generously welcomed large populations of displaced individuals.

He further applauded Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to hosting millions of Afghan refugees for over four decades, praising the remarkable generosity, hospitality, and compassion demonstrated by the people of Pakistan towards these refugees.

Recognizing the complex challenges arising from socio-economic issues, Ashraf emphasized the urgent need for increased international commitment to provide regular, predictable, and sufficient funding to support Afghan refugees and facilitate their safe and dignified repatriation.

Additionally, Ashraf issued a global appeal, urging nations worldwide to demonstrate their support and solidarity in effectively addressing the refugee crisis wherever it arises. By joining forces, we can collectively strive towards fostering a more secure, inclusive, and compassionate world, he concluded.

Previous article
New Zealand to raise racism concerns with FIFA after Qatar game abandoned
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Himalayan glaciers on track to lose up to 75 percent of...

ISLAMABAD: Glaciers in Asia’s Hindu Kush Himalaya could lose up to 75 percent of their volume by century’s end due to global warming, causing...

Epaper_23-06-20 ISB

Epaper_23-06-20 KHI

Epaper_23-06-20 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.