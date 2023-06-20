Speaker appeals for global assistance in resolving refugee challenges

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of World Refugee Day, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has emphasized the urgent need for a revamped policy approach and proper allocation of resources to tackle the challenges faced by refugees worldwide.

In a statement, the speaker of the National Assembly acknowledged the hardships endured by refugees and highlighted the imperative to address their circumstances and provide essential resources.

Refugees, as noted by Ashraf, are the most vulnerable victims of conflicts and wars, grappling not only with the loss of their homes and livelihoods but also with the hardships of poverty and economic disparity.

The speaker called for international collaboration to support developing nations that have generously welcomed large populations of displaced individuals.

He further applauded Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to hosting millions of Afghan refugees for over four decades, praising the remarkable generosity, hospitality, and compassion demonstrated by the people of Pakistan towards these refugees.

Recognizing the complex challenges arising from socio-economic issues, Ashraf emphasized the urgent need for increased international commitment to provide regular, predictable, and sufficient funding to support Afghan refugees and facilitate their safe and dignified repatriation.

Additionally, Ashraf issued a global appeal, urging nations worldwide to demonstrate their support and solidarity in effectively addressing the refugee crisis wherever it arises. By joining forces, we can collectively strive towards fostering a more secure, inclusive, and compassionate world, he concluded.