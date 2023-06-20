NATIONAL

PTI responds with fury to Umar’s criticism of Imran’s policies — ‘self-serving’

By Monitoring Report
Secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and former finance minister Asad Umar, leaves after announcing to step down from his party position while he was released from prison in Islamabad on May 24, 2023. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said on May 24 that senior leaders were being pressured into resigning from his party amid a crackdown, as a former cabinet minister became the latest to quit. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Following Asad Umar’s criticism of former prime minister Imran Khan’s refusal to negotiate with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has swiftly responded, leveling accusations of “confusion” and “self-serving behaviour” against the former secretary general.

Umar expressed his concerns during an interview with ARY News on Monday. He called his party’s decision not to engage in negotiations with the ruling coalition a “big mistake.” Umar highlighted that while the PTI received 16.8 million votes, the parties constituting PDM secured 22.5 million votes in the parliament.

Umar, who resigned as the party’s secretary general after the May 9 protests against Khan’s arrest, emphasized that blaming specific individuals within an institution equates to blaming the entire nation. He urged for reflection and a step back in the aftermath of the wake-up call on May 9.

Late last night, the media department of the opposition party issued a scathing two-page statement on Twitter, countering Umar’s remarks made during an interview where he voiced his concerns regarding Khan’s policies.

The statement highlighted what it called “ambiguity and confusion” in Umar’s thoughts, asserting that his claims of stepping down as secretary general due to disagreements over the chairman’s strategy were contradictory to the reality of the situation.

“If Asad Umar disagreed with the decisions of the chairman or the party and believed they were inappropriate, he should have chosen to leave the PTI,” the statement remarked, emphasizing that Umar’s decision to resign now, while the party is under attack, raises suspicions about his personal interests rather than the party’s interests.

Previous article
New accounts clash with official version of migrant disaster off Greece
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper_23-06-20 KHI

Epaper_23-06-20 LHR

Potential and actuality

Sympathy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.